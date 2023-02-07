Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, caused an online buzz over a recent role he played at a supposed wedding

The legendary musician was seen acting as a priest while officiating a wedding in new photos making the rounds

Netizens who saw the photos of the singer acting as a priest dropped a series of funny comments on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, was recently spotted being the officiating priest at a wedding in new photos making the rounds.

Fellow musician, Larry Gaaga, had taken to his official Instagram page to share a series of photos from what appeared to be his music video shoot.

The supposed video shoot had a wedding theme with Larry Gaaga as the groom, a model as the bride and 2baba as the officiating priest.

Fans react to new photos showing 2baba being the officiating priest at a wedding. Photos: @larrygaaga

Source: Instagram

2baba was seen holding a bible as he stood in the middle of the couple while officiating the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to 2baba being the officiating priest at a wedding in music video

Shortly after photos from the video shoot were posted online, a number of netizens could not hide their amusement at the priest role 2baba was playing. Read some of their funny comments below:

iameverchris:

"Pastor innocent."

beingreggy:

"This your pastor ehnn , everything don scatter before it happened self."

blessed_perfume_world:

"2baba is officiating as a priest.."

asakasiaba:

"Senior Apostle Innocent."

jahparn:

"Pastor 2baba."

andcheal:

"Pastor Idibia ...... @official2baba see as pastor work fit you kpa."

bwoy_g5:

"I swear 2baba man of God fit you@offical2baba."

Hand no dey pain her? - Pastor Paul Eneche's daughter's wedding rings causes stir

Nigerian pastor Paul Eneche’s newly married daughter, Deborah, has once again made the news over her unique style.

The young lady has been known not to conform to regular or basic fashion trends and has continued to stand out in her own way.

Just recently, Deborah Eneche posted photos online of her outfit to church which consisted of an oversized suit jacket, a short skirt, pantyhose, a Birkin bag, white socks and a shiny pair of high-heeled shoes.

However, what seemed to stand out the most from her appearance was the huge wedding rings on one of her fingers.

Source: Legit.ng