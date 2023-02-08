Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again left fans talking regarding his expensive fashion taste

The singer rocked an orange and white varsity jacket by Louis Vuitton worth over N4 million

Several fans who saw the photo of the star have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

When it comes to luxury fashion and style, Wizkid has continuously shown that money is not a problem and keeping thing swaggy is second nature to him.

The Grammy-winner singer recently stepped out looking dapper - as per usual.

Photos of Wizkid and the designer jacket. Credit: @Big_Derah, Louis Vuitton

In a photo shared by a Wizkid fan, the singer is seen rocking an orange and white embellished varsity jacket.

The piece designed by Louis Vuitton is currently out of stock but retailing for a whopping £7,900 is about N4.3 million according to the brand's official website.

See post below:

Internet users react to Wizkid in designer jacket

official_samart1:

"No wonder these artists no longer throw their shirts to the crowd during concert."

chichi_ezeolu:

"Let him enjoy his sweat o."

tooxclusive_com:

"Wizkid rocked someone's 5 years school fees for a night show "

presleyofficially:

"Celebrities usually re-sell their luxury designers."

bbmelly._:

"The crazy part is he'll wear it just once."

funky_kass:

"A.c dey d shirt abi d cloth no dey tear?? Make una easy abeg."

ajodun_fbi:

"Big doings."

