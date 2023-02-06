Popular crossdresser James Brown has revealed the super treatment anyone who gets married to him would get

James shared a funny video of him washing clothes in high heels as he declared himself a wife material

The video stirred different reactions from many of the crossdresser’s fans and followers as many couldn’t help but laugh at his action

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown also known as Princess of Africow is not relenting in his act of getting his fans and followers entertained.

In a funny video he shared on his Instagram page, James could be seen washing clothes in high heels.

James Brown declares himself a good wife material. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Someone could be heard in the background teasing the crossdresser about being a pure wife material as he was washing the clothes with his fixed nails, which were reportedly worth N100k.

Sharing the video, James Brown wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I AM THAT GOOD WIFE Material.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of James Brown washing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

healthertainer:

"I can’t even wear heels under my wedding gown on my wedding day but James is wearing heels to wash scarf ."

comedian_sirone:

"Woooo this boy is a good gl:

tharealmontana22:

"Princess I like this your heels, I want to borrow it for a shoot."

my_ifeoluwa:

"Why you rinse and put it back inside that water."

jstmechika:

"Why u con Dey stress the nails u used 100k to do? be like James Dey do POS business."

_yossy2511:

"Biko who wash cloth and raise inside same cloth him dey wash .. James James isssokay."

skoolboyog:

"Na James get that paint bucket company Abi no be princess be dat."

onestop_mistty:

"Na poverty dey make people reason say Washing machine no dey wash clean."

atomicsounds_:

"Spend 100k on nails when you can buy washing machine 150k to save your nails."

James Brown plays football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nasboi shared a skit where he featured crossdresser James Brown, who he had a crush on.

A clip from the skit showed the moment Nasboi expressed his feelings for James Brown, who introduced himself as Chioma.

Towards the end of the skit, Nasboi was seen forcing James Brown into playing football in an effort to stop him from acting like a crossdresser after realising he was a man.

Source: Legit.ng