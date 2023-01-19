Skit maker Nasboi has dropped a new skit of him and popular crossdresser James Brown aka Princess of Africow as lovers

Nasboi who approached James Brown, who introduced himself as Chioma, later forced the crossdresser into playing football after realizing he was a man

The funny skit has stirred reactions from popular Nigerian celebrities including the likes of Nedu Wazobia, Carter Efe, among others

Nigerian content creator Nasboi has shared a new skit where he featured crossdresser James Brown, who he had a crush on.

A clip from the skit showed the moment Nasboi expressed his feelings for James Brown, who introduced himself as Chioma.

Nasboi features James Brown in new skit. Credit: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the skit, Nasboi was seen forcing James Brown into playing football in an effort to stop him from acting like a crossdresser after realizing he was a man.

Watch the skit below:

Reactions trail Nasboi’s skit with James Brown

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens including celebrities. See them below:

isokoboy12:

"Una Dey craze ."

themaineltee:

"From Asá to guy man now na transition be that. Bulaba!!."

ikwo_etim:

"@ufan_ete @donatusetim na Chelsea goal keeper be this ."

skilla_tobi:

"@msanuyah I was screaming dat nah man oh from the start ☠️☠️."

aygrafix:

"Eiii God! Wetin be this? Wetin be this?."

afifi4real:

" goal keeper for me."

chhy.pc:

" why did you slap his hand like that?"

officialbigv:

"Omo that Gabriel worwor ooo. See shape. See mouth. #worm."

iamyetundebakare:

"Weyrey boy transition to what exactly ."

babygirl_cocoxx:

"Lmao. Laugh don kill me o."

dmagic_fingers:

"You say you name na watin?."

o.oderapeter:

" that muscle for her body fit the position ."

martins17_official:

"Which wing you Dey play “GOAL KEEPER “ ."

