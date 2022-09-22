Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has shared an exciting life update with his fans and followers in the online community

The movie star was conferred a chieftaincy title by the Igbo community in Ghana and he flew down for the installation ceremony

Iyke is now the Ohamadike 1 of Ndi Igbo, and many were spotted in his comment section with congratulatory messages

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Nollywood bad boy, Jim Iyke, following an exciting life update he shared on social media.

The popular actor shared a video from his recent trip to Ghana where he was honoured with a chieftaincy title by the Igbo community in the country.

Nollywood star Jim Iyke bags Igbo chieftaincy title in Ghana. Photo: @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

Iyke was installed as the Ohamadike 1 of Ndi Igbo in Ghana and he appeared really excited about the new title.

A video shared on his Instagram page highlighted the special treatment he received from the moment he took off in Nigeria and arrived in Ghana for the installation ceremony.

The actor was joined by some close friends and they had a private aircraft all to themselves as they arrived in the country in style.

A portion of the video equally captured the moment Iyke made it to the ceremony and a chief in the community presented an official certificate confirming the new title.

Check out his video below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Jim Iyke

ceo_kayc said:

"It was fun all the way. Congrats high chief OHAMADIKE 1."

princewilldimkpa said:

"Congratulations Odogwu!."

magichandsghana said:

"This is well deserved . You present the true hope of succession from the older generation . I know and trust what you represent . The sky is just a starter . Congratulations my brother."

oliver.c.anyanwu said:

"Congratulations sir, more wins ❤️."

amakajanet_ said:

"Great Men , NDI Ike , NDI Ike , My Big Boss Jim , I Salute , u're doing well❤️."

thrift_nighty.more said:

"See me smiling. Congratulations OHAMADIKE 1 NDIGBO❤️."

Source: Legit.ng