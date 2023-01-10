A woman went bananas in a bank after her account was compromised and N600k removed from it

The displeased market woman kept shouting at the top of her voice as she demanded that her money be returned

She was previously doing her savings at home and switched to keeping all her money in the bank

A Nigerian woman made a scene in a bank after N600 went missing from her account.

A video made by an eyewitness as seen on TikTok showed the woman screaming painfully as she demanded that her money is returned.

She made a scene in the bank. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ebi_frosh23

Source: UGC

The woman lamented that she was previously keeping the money at home but now, robbers have made away with it.

The eyewitness who shared the clip corroborated the woman's statement in the video about previously keeping her money in the house.

The TikToker added that she began saving her money in a bank before a fake call led to her money's disappearance.

"She dey keep her money normally for house oo no body like arm rubber disturb her the devil spirit come tell her make she go open bank acct for sterling bank she come put all her market and osusu money for bank na once dem call her fake call wire her all the money for her acct 600k and she dey manage what a wicked world," the eyewitness wrote beneath the clip.

Social media reactions

Queen Afiadell said:

"Someone in the bank is responsible…dey look am finish come know say she not sabi book..so sorry."

Emilex01 said:

"Those small bank staffs wen dey do yahoo wen dey help dem Dey open app and set this up na dem oh."

Franklin said:

"If it's a politician or top men they will track it fast but ordinary PPL they pretend they can't do anything."

ishigirl said:

"This is so painful.

"Sometimes it's someone that as access to the bank and is no longer working there that will do this."

Efueiri said:

"The bank must release the account number the money was transferred to and the location of withdrawal very easy if they want to investigate. e no take."

Man threatens to kill himself in bank over deductions to his account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had threatened to end his life in a bank over unauthorised debits made to his account.

The unidentified male customer showed up at a bank with a rope and threatened to kill himself, alleging that the bank transferred his money to hackers who compromised his account.

Roots TV Nigeria which shared a video from the incident on Instagram reported that the man had earlier reported an unfamiliar transaction of N450,000 on his account to the bank.

The complainant was directed by the bank to get a court order to prove he had no business with the recipient of the money. He reportedly got the court order only to be informed by bank officials that the transaction had been facilitated in favor of the supposed hacker.

Source: Legit.ng