Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tolani Baj has continued her usual advocacy for her fellow women

The upcoming disc jockey slammed men who like to have beautiful women all to themselves with little or no assistance to maintain the lady’s radiance

T Baj criticises other men who disagree with her, citing several reasons why men should always spend money on the women they like

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Tolani Baj has continued her campaign against men who do not like to spend on their women.

In one of her most recent videos, the sultry DJ asked men how they felt when they refused to spend money on a girl they liked or wanted to be serious with.

T. Baj, in her own way, emphasised the importance of showing a lady that one is interested in how much they do.

The reality TV star also disclosed the extent most of these ladies go to look as attractive and beautiful as they are, not to deserve a man who doesn’t appreciate the effort.

Social media users react to Tolani Baj’s video

_toby_loba:

"Relationship this relationship that shey this aunty no go start podcast like this make she help me invite portable to speak on relationship matters."

official_favour_fidelis:

"True but that’s not the situation on ground CBN is our problem for now."

rittypearl_1:

"Abeg shift make person hear word, look beautiful for yourself and if your man feels like appreciating you with cash that’s a plus you don’t need to put a price on yourself."

thentertainment_hub:

"Are you people not tired of man and woman talks ? Fuel scarce , Naira scarce etc but e be like none concern Tolani."

kingkalmin77:

"If you can bill a man you can also buy him expensive stuff, gifting is reciprocal and you ain’t even that pretty. "

themanlikeicey:

"It’s not bad for a guy to spend on a girl but it’s not something that’s compulsory and this Tolani doesn’t know more than same topic, Ojuelegba Kelly Rowland."

nenejones_esq:

"My gender will still get mind to bill somebody’s son in this situation we’re facing in Nigeria? How c@llous can one get?"

__kofoworola_:

"This girl boyfriend dey try she too talk."

