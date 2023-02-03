As Valentine's Day approaches, a young lady, Abby, decided to try her luck by seeing if she can get Burna Boy to be hers for the day

A relationship expert Oloni had asked women to reach out to their men and ask what they would be doing on the day of love

Abby's question in Burna Boy's Instagram DM has sparked reactions, both pleasant and unpleasant

A young lady Abby is interested in spending her Valentine's Day with Burna Boy and she took a step to make it happen.

A relationship expert Oloni had asked ladies to send a message to their crush, asking what they would be doing on February 14.

Replying to Oloni's tweet, Abby took to the Burna Boy's Instagram DM and asked him what they would be doing on lover's day.

Lady who has a crush on Burna Boy sends him DM Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@abbyaccra

Source: Instagram

Hopeful that he would reply, the young lady tagged Burna Boy and begged him not to embarrass her.

"Don’t embarrass me @burnaboy, the world's watching."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Abby's tweet

@_Cheeomaa_:

"Goodluck b."

@bomi_mishe:

"Now u got all the uncles in ur replies, good."

@KennyIsGoat:

"Yo yo, they call me burnaaaa, oluwaburnaoo. Check ur dm, I can't reply u on my insta."

@MichaelRichy67:

"Dm me your number I’ll tell him so he can reach out to you privately. I’m his duffman."

@samolaa_:

"Person wey fit slap you, you no even fear."

@officialbarry__:

"Lol but he isn’t your boyfriend na."

@damilivinglife:

"If you could get physically assaulted via dm just know that’s what burna would do."

@damikaffs:

"Ah. You wan chop knock."

@lolayourbaby:

"I used to wonder if anyone could really have a crush on Burna boy. I’ve gotten my answers now."

