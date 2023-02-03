Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is a stunning woman, and she turns heads both at home and abroad without even trying

The singer on Thursday, February 3, decided to share throwback photos to remind netizens that she's not to be played with

Fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to gush over her and pick their favourites out of her photos

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage got people gushing over how stunning and beautiful she has always looked.

The mum of one decided to tension social media by sharing some of her stunning photos from way back.

Tiwa Savage shared some throwback photos.

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the singer reiterated that she's the black barbie that cannot be played with.

"The black Barbie you can’t play with#Throwbacks"

Check out Tiwa Savage's photos below:

Netizens gush over Tiwa Savage

small_god:

"Black barbie definitely @tiwasavage."

janemichaelekanem:

"The last slide is my favorite "

mariama:

"Stunning !!"

thannk_god:

"You are just the most beautiful woman on earth!!!"

big_ebuka_:

"Why you no go love Tiwa ? She’s the real queen ❤️"

official_o2bu1:

"General hospital will go bankrupt if they think they can afford Tiwa’s drip. They fit’nt."

ire_money___:

"Our Nigerian Rihanna."

justonly1rayy:

"Young and forever Barbie my love @tiwasavage ❤️❤️"

amina_minaah:

"Should we leave this app for you??"

mariam_ibiyemi:

"The ONLY African bad girl fr!!"

favour.owhe:

"Flawless, not aging at all"

Davido's Imade disobeys mum to go meet Tiwa Savage on stage

A video of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil with his bestie Imade before a concert in Ghana sparked reactions.

In the video sighted online, Imade's mum Sophia Momodu could be heard telling her daughter to come back and not go after Tiwa who was overseeing the crew setting up the stage.

Refusing to obey her mum, Imade replied that 'Aunty Tiwa' said she can come. Sophia then reminded her daughter that she was not the artist.

A couple of people could not hold back from noticing that Imade called the singer 'aunty', a scenario that they think plays out because she is a rich kid.

Source: Legit.ng