Veteran actor Okon Lagos has made a case for Nigerians supporting Peter Obi’s bid to become the country’s next president

The actor was a guest on Nedu’s podcast show and he argued that Obi’s supporters are not bullying those interested in other candidates

According to him, those supporting Obi are simply tired of the state of the country and they see those who are against his candidacy as enemies

Nigerian actor Okon Lagos was recently a guest on OAP Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast and he had a lot to get off his mind as it concerns the forthcoming general elections.

A snippet shared on social media captured the moment Nedu accused Peter Obi’s supporters of being bullies and dragging fellow Nigerians who have chosen to support other presidential candidates.

Actor Okon Lagos makes case for Peter Obi supporters. Photo: @okonlagos/@petergregoryobi

Okon who is also an Obi supporter argued that those in his camp are not bullying others but simply expressing their strong reservations against those who do not want the betterment of the country.

“If you come out and we are only cyberbullying you and there’s no civil war, we have tried. This is 200 and something million people, we have not broken. Do you know what we have seen? We are very angry,” Okon said.

Watch full clip below:

Social media users react

ummu4606 said:

"Abeg Nedu is honest jor why will u insult me, Peter obi is also part of the government that lead us to where we are today because he decamped to LP suddenly he is the way."

ms.makason said:

"Anyone that will not support what will make Nigeria better is an enemy of the country and deserves the dragging. Period!"

beautifullynneka said:

"I'm Obidient but honestly IT IS BULLYING AND WRONG to attack anyone else just because they're not. You can encourage them to see reasons with you. They are convinced of their choice just as you are convinced of yours. It is not your violence towards them that will change their minds ."

adebayo.maborukoje said:

"Nedu is right. 6 is 9 depending on your perspective. Buhari was painted a savior too. But see where we are. Let people support their candidates. But preach the message of POssibilities abeg."

nedu_wazobiafm said:

"The whole premise of democracy is the right to choose your candidate ... Whether that choice is seen as right or wrong by another person shouldn't create the opportunity for cyber bullying. At the end of the day we all want Nigeria to work. Vote not fight."

Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi's presidential ambition got a boost earlier in the year when ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo declared his support for him.

Speaking at an event in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Obasanjo shared more insights on why he prefers Obi.

Interestingly, one of Obi's co-contender is Atiku Abubakar, who served as vice president under Obasanjo.

