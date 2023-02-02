Nigerian upcoming Afro pop singer Guchi pleaded with her followers to assist her on her new mission caused by the country’s recent crisis

The indigenous rapper made fun of her single status and asked if anyone had a brother who worked at a gas station or had a POS business

Knowing the current state of scarcity in the two sectors she mentioned prompted netizens to react in a variety of ways

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Guchi has openly declared the type of man she needs in her life after a serious cross-examination of the situation in the country.

The indigenous Igbo rapper took to Twitter to make her statement while she highlighted the specifics she wanted in a man.

The singer demanded her followers to let her know if they have a fine brother that works in the filling station or in the venture of POS, as those were her fields of interest at the moment.

In Singer Guchi’s words:

"If you have a fine single brother who works in the fuel station or does POS, abeg introduce me, I dey single too."

Look at her post below

Social media users react to Singer Gushi’s post

iamblackbharbie22:

"I get o. But him no fineYou fit manage am?"

_toby_loba:

"Moral of the lesson: Try dey make friends everywhere sometimes Pos people and fuel attendants nah dem dey hot and their friends dey enjoy. "

centrounisexsalonandspa:

"Fuel and POS attendants be feeling so high and mighty right now. "

official_tinuke1:

"Pos operators, bankers , fuel attendants na them Dey hot now o. Hold them tight"

ezehk49:

"Lol. We play with almost everything in this country. What a lovely country but our leaders killed it."

plush_tags:

"I need one too, especially the fuel Bros so I can continue my okrika business hassle free.☹️"

kinsroyal:

"Will you Date Tinubu? That one dey single."

