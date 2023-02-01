As the general elections across the country draw closer by the day, more Nigerian celebrities have come out to charge the youths to take back their country

Uti Nwachukwu Ex-Big Brother Africa (BBA) housemate and Nollywood actors Rotimi Salami and Stan Nze are some of the Nigerian celebrities who have made a clarion call on the youth

One thing was common in all of their calls and message to the youth, which they shared with Legit.ng during a recent chat

The calls have all been for the younger generation to get involved in the decision-making process of the country and shun election apathy

The 2023 elections are less than 30 days away and the polity is quite charged as Nigerians can no longer wait to go out and cast their votes as part of the process to usher in a new administration.

However, according to many election observers, the 2023 election is probably the most important political electoral process the country has witnessed since its return to democracy in 1999.

Since the country's return to democracy, there hasn't been any electoral process that has seen this amount of celebrities partake in it.

From offering themselves as contestants, to being active mobilizers or even being spokespersons for their parties. The country has never witnessed this level of political awareness before.

While celebrities like Uti Nwachukwu and Stan Nze have not been actively campaigning for any candidate in particular, they've consistently tried to charge the Nigerian youths to shun voters' apathy and participate in the election process.

Uti Nwachukwu during a chat with Legit.ng had this to say to the Nigerian youths. He said;

"What I would say to the youths is that, if they're hungry for change, go out there and vote. Your PVCs are not just for registering or just a means of identification. The more they extend the dates for collection, the more opportunity they give to the youths to have an influence on who gets to lead them."

"I Can't tell people who to vote for, but if they want change, they know what to do" - Uti Nwachukwu

However, when we asked Uti who would tell people to vote for as the next president of the country, he said:

"I can't tell people who to vote for, they're adults. They have a right to choose whoever they want to vote for, but if they want 'change' they know what to do."

I hope Funke Akindele comes out victorious - Uti said

We asked Uti if he would support and vote for his colleagues contesting for political positions at the 2023 election, especially Funke Akindele, he said;

"I will support all my friends, I hope Funke comes out victorious. I promise to do everything within my power to support all my friends."

Stan Nze also weigh-in on the discussion about the 2023 elections and he said;

"My expectation for 2023 is that we're going to have a peaceful election, we are going to have a good president. Whoever God directs us to vote for would be the best man to lead Nigeria for this season. Soon enough, we're going to have a Nigeria that is transformed and changed it won't happen overnight, but we're on the right path."

Though during the conversation Stan didn't declare who he would be voting for come February 23rd, however, over the months leading to the elections he has constant share videos of Peter Obi and the Labour Party on his social media pages.

Frank Donga talks about the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular actor, skit maker and comedian Kunle Idowu, better known by his stage alias Frank Donga recently spoke to the hearts of many Nigerian youths as he demands that they make their voices heard at the next elections.

The comic during an exchange noted that if the Nigerian youths don't make a stand now, they might get the opportunity to make a more defined one.

Frank also talked about the need to hold elected leaders accountable more to their campaign promises.

