Popular Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu, is bringing out the good citizen in him as he shared a touching story on Instagram

The actor shared an emotional video of a man who was a victim of a hit-and-run vehicle in Lagos and battling for survival

Uti seriously dragged the Lagos state government for not responding well to the emergency numbers provided as he took up the responsibility to rescue the victim

Actor Uti Nwachukwu shared an unfortunate incident that happened at the Ozumba Mbadiwe area of Lagos Island recently after a man fell victim to a hit-and-run vehicle.

The actor shared a video of the helpless victim on his Instagram story channel and called out for help as his voice could be heard loud and clear.

Uti Nwachukwu shares videos of a hit-and-run victim. Credit: @siruti

Source: Instagram

Uti was heard advising passers-by not to touch the victim anyhow because his bones might be damaged.

He further shared a video to call out the Lagos state emergency authorities for failing the citizens as they didn't respond well to the calls he made.

The actor further explained that he has taken the victim to the hospital and urged his followers to remember him in their prayers.

Nigerians react to Uti Nwachuwu's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Uti Nwachukwu's post about the hit-and-run victim.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Alexmamdy:

"Good Bless you for helping out. I pray he survives."

Hollarharyor:

"Sanwo-Olu is busy doing bodyguard for Tinubu."

Domingo_loso:

"Bruv are you just knowing? Pray not to have life-threatening situations in naija hospital, it's a horrible site."

Florishohabuike:

"Wait Naija get emergency number? nah we dey help ourself for this side nah."

Theamakaxtopher:

"Going out and coming back home safely in this country is underrated."

Thebennyboom:

"In Nigeria God is the only and reliable emergency number, know this and know peace."

