Ace Nigerian comedian Frank Donga recently joined his many other colleagues who have aired their opinions about the forthcoming Nigerian elections

Frank recently had a conversation with Legit.ng where he shared his thoughts about the presidential elections, and who he would be supporting

During the chat, Donga also spoke with us about his career, favourite food and his creative process for most of his content

Popular actor, skit maker and comedian Kunle Idowu, better known by his stage alias Frank Donga recently spoke to the hearts of many Nigerian youths as he demands that they make their voices heard at the next elections.

Frank Donga made this clarion call of the Nigerian youths, during an interview with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa.

Nigerian comedian Frank Donga talks about the forthcoming presidential election and how Nigerian youths could use it to effect the change they long for. Photo credit: @frankdonga

The comic during the exchange noted that if the Nigerian youths don't make a stand now, they might get the opportunity to make a more defined one.

Kunle also spoke about his upcoming international collaboration with an Israeli film director. Donga also revealed his love for Amala, which he noted that he could eat at 2 am.

"More young people need to participate in governance" - Frank Donga says

"First of all, I think more Nigerian youth, professionals, and entertainers need to participate more in politics and encourage their audience to also participate more in election processes because the only legit way to put who you believe in to change the country and develop it is through elections."

He continued saying,

"Over the years, you've seen a lot of young people get discouraged and get pessimistic about participating in electoral processes, and arguably understandable. A lot of people show election apathy because they feel their votes don't count and even when they trust someone when they get there, most times they disappoint the people, but we can't give up."

Frank also talked about the need to hold elected leaders accountable more to their campaign promises. He touched on the need to create an office of the citizens that can provide close monitoring of the activities of elected leaders in government.

Kunle noted that this singular act would help keep elected leaders on their toes once they know they're being watched. He then went on to reveal who he would be endorsing and supporting to be president of Nigeria and governor of Lagos state.

"As per who I want to be president, I endorse any good person that is physically, mentally, academically and creatively sound to take the country forward. That's all I would say on an endorsement."

"I am currently writing a movie with an Israeli producer" - Frank Donga revealed

After talking about politics, Kunle also shared with us his creative routine and what he has been up to recently, he said:

"I am currently writing a movie with an international filmmaker, an Israeli. It is an international collaboration. However, that's all I would want to share, I won't want to let the cat out of the bag."

Kunle then shared with us his favourite food and why, even though Pounded Yam is his favourite, Amala is his everyday fuel.

"Pounded Yam is my favourite food, but Amala is an everyday necessity for me, so I am usually caught in between. I don't think anyone can make a better Amala than me. I can wake at 2 am to eat Amala."

During the interview with Frank Donga Nollywood actor Stan Nze also weigh-in on our discussion about the 2023 elections and he said;

"My expectation for 2023 is that we're going to have a peaceful election, we are going to have a good president. Whoever God directs us to vote for would be the best man to lead Nigeria for this season. Soon enough, we're going to have a Nigeria that is transformed and changed it won't happen overnight, but we're on the right path."

Though during the conversation Stan didn't declare who he would be voting for come February 23rd, however, over the months leading to the elections he has constant share videos of Peter Obi and the Labour Party on his social media pages.

Source: Legit.ng