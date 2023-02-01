Nigerian Afrobeats legend Burna brought excitement to his fans with a recent video of him circulating the internet

Burna was seen riding a horse in the midst of what appeared to be his crew members and some locals at the location

The social media clip showed when the small crowd around greeted him with great excitement for the fun ahead

Cherished Nigerian musician Burna Boy has left his fans in a frenzy after a video of him hopping on a horse graced their timelines.

The Nigerian global star was captured with a group of men who were most likely a mix of his crew members and locals in the vicinity.

Nigerian global star Burna Boy rides a horse a Lagos Polo club Credit: @burnaboygram, @notjustok



When Burna Boy was assisted onto the horse, the people around hailed him in anticipation of what was to come.

Watch the video of Burna Boy on a horse

See how netizens are reacting to Burna’s video on a horse

oteenene_:

Nawa even odogwu no see fuel, na horse b new update.

fw.bigfasaa:

"See as dem hail am!! Odogwu."

bhad_boy_rhazy:

"You gon be amaze."

saint_nonso:

"Common person."

toyourminds:

"Odg on a horse for the first time.❤️❤️

kellydahbaby:

"Cause he is the best."

