Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has a lot to be thankful for as he witnesses yet another birthday celebration

The actor dedicated a lovely post to himself on Instagram and he shared a photo of his cute birthday cake

Colleagues in the entertainment industry including billionaire Obi Cubana and others flooded his comment section with lovely messages

It is indeed a special time of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, who clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 1.

In the mood of celebration, the Shanty Town star took to his official Instagram page with a photo post to mark his new age.

Zubby Michael clocks new age. Photo: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Michael appeared to have stepped out to a fancy restaurant as he was spotted posing with a cute cupcake that was also accompanied by a sweet note.

In his caption, the actor simply acknowledged the existence of God in his life and proceeded to wish himself a happy birthday.

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

obi_cubana said:

"Happy birthday Nwanne m."

peterpsquare said:

"Happy birthday brotherly. Remain blessed always."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Happy blessed birthday ezigbo NWOKE chukwu goziri @zubbymichael ❤️ more grace."

queenwokoma said:

"Happy birthday my Jim ❤️ Wishing you more success."

okpuozor_obiligbo said:

"Birthday blessings brother man God bless your new Age xx."

bake24confectionery said:

"My body dey pepper meGive this man chance ..Happy Bdea Senior man! today everything Tingasa."

patobellyofficial said:

"Happy Birthday To You Boss #ZM Man with #A1 Doings na we dey here, and na we support you, please bless up ya boy, More Grace, More Age, More Blessings From God, more Favour and More Money Amen to Yu Nwoke @zubbymichael."

