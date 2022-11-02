Billionaire Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has stirred emotions online with his condolence post dedicated to Davido in mourning of his son, Ifeanyi

Ned had noted in his post that his condolence message was coming from himself and his fifth wife, Regina Daniel, and not from his family

Netizens slammed the politician for saying his message was from himself and Regina instead of his family

Ned Nwoko, the popular Nigerian billionaire politician and husband of actress Regina Daniel, has sparked a public outburst online with his condolence message dedicated to singer Davido over the death of his son Ifeanyi.

Nwoko, in his message, noted that he and his young wife, Regina Daniel received the news of Ifeanyi's death with much shock and sadness.

Politician Ned Nwoko gets dragged online for his condolence message dedicated to Davido over the death of his son. Photo credit:@princenednwoko/davido

However, the politician's message has stirred a differently desired reaction online as netizens slammed him for noting that the condolence message was coming from himself and Regina instead of saying it was from his family; that way, his other wives would be included.

Ned Nwoko, in his post, went further to pray for God to grant Davido and his fiancee Chioma the fortitude and courage to bear the loss of their son.

See Ned Nwoko's condolence message to Davido below:

See how netizens reacted to Ned Nwoko's condolence message to Davido over the death of Ifeanyi:

@blessingedinburgh:

"I never knew I liked davido dis much until now.. av not been able to do anything since I Heard of this news. Take heart."

@tommy_skin_organic:

"So only Regina is your wife Oga say your family! Stop instigating jelousy amongst your wives. its not fair!"

@unbeatable_beaut:

"Is Regina ur only wife? Why write like this or maybe Regina typed this? What happens to writing your family and you‍♀️‍♀️ odiegwu oo."

@luckysing19:

"Write condoleances then put fence or cover your swimming pool. Lessons should be learn."

@thegirlariana_:

"Regina and you? Is Regina ur only wife or family? What wrong in saying my family and I received the news? Anyways Regina is the one handling the page so I don’t excpect less."

@official_martinzmoore:

You should have said; you and your wives instead of mentioning Regina... Who the name help?

@se.xydd:

"Na Regina write this thing with the husband's account."

@david__obus:

"Which one be Regina and I. Wetin happen to you and your family."

