Nollywood actor Zubby Michael is not putting his eggs in one basket as he seems to be trying his hands at other investment opportunities

The movie star recently shared videos on his Instagram page showing the moment he supervised the demolition of some buildings

According to the actor, a shopping mall is going to be built in the same location and many were seen in his comment section wishing him success on the project

Nollywood movie star, Zubby Michael, is among celebrities in the entertainment industry who make it a point to diversify their source of income.

The entertainer recently took to Instagram with videos showing his fans and followers a major project he is about to embark upon.

Actor Zubby Michael spotted supervising demolition of shops. Photo: @zubbymichael

Zubby was sighted alongside construction workers as he supervised the demolition of a building.

According to the actor, once the demolition has been completed, the team would commence the building of a mall.

Check out the videos on his page below:

Social media users react to Zubby's video

goldfishwendy said:

"Another ground breaking on 2023 is the year no doubt keep winning."

destinybarbershop1 said:

"Stop playing men at work ... bless up my dear brother ❤️."

prestigeappletec said:

"May GOD continue to bless ur hustle sir. Send ur account details so I can drop something and key into this magic that is abt to turn into reality ❤️."

ihemanmaclement said:

"There is something I love about you and I am learning also, you invest so much in property and you are cool guy who is calculative and focus, I love that spirit ❤️."

folatush01 said:

"Another person sorrow na Another man happiness i pray for people wey get that shop to find another better place and u shall see more success too amin ."

