Singer Portable has returned to social media lashing out at highly sought-after music video director, TG Omori

The controversial artiste in a series of rant videos shared on Instagram recounted how people begged him to be a part of the Zazu music video

Portable also accused Omori of only choosing to shoot the video because he saw the huge potential of his hit record

Controversial singer Portable has taken to social media to call out music video director, TG Omori, over a recent comment he made.

Portable said it came to his attention that Omori claimed he shot the music video for his viral hit song, Zazu Zeh, all for free.

Portable 'kicks' TG Omori, others in fresh IG rant.

Source: Instagram

The singer, however, clamped down on Omori while maintaining that people had to kneel and beg him to be a part of the music video. He went on to accuse Omori of only being a part of the movement because he saw the huge potential of the record.

"No be beg una beg me before I shoot Zazu video, with begging…Una dey kneel. You director, wetin make you shoot the video? No be because say the song na best song of the year? So you sef won collect best video director of the year," he said.

In a different clip, the singer lampooned Omori over his expensive rates, adding that the director only wants to “rip” him.

Portable didn’t hesitate to throw shades at Asake while dismissing the singer's slate of music videos shot by Omori.

Netizens react to Portable's video

lifofwayne said:

"This is the reason it’s hard for Nigerian to help another Nigerian. TG video was part of the tool that bring you to limelight."

m.a.i.n.b.o.s.s said:

"Speaking the rubbish, person shoot free video, you Dey talk say he go collect director of the year, video wey no even Dey for any award video of the Year category, na pure jargon be this, you and those that rip you, Shey una pay?"

anifowosedrey001 said:

"Na ungrateful talk be this bruh."

iam_marvell___ said:

"This portable na Werey o Him way copy Asake organize con change am to azaman nko?"

mp3arewadotcom said:

"TG Omori too Dey lie, I forget how much e b talk sey e collect for zazu video on top Twitter that time nose don talk sey na free."

Portable 'kicks' TG Omori over N37m charge for music video

This isn't the first time the singer has publicly dragged the in-demand music video director.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Portable heavily bashed Omori for demanding 37m to shoot a video for him.

In a viral clip sighted online, Portable shared his reasons for refusing to pay TG Omori N37m to shoot the video for his new music clip 'Apostle Must Hear This'.

The Zazu crooner maintained that Omori's demands were too steep for him to pay, adding that he caters for the well-being of his parents and several siblings.

