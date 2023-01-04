Much-loved comedian Sabinus has been heartily hailed by a junior colleague in the entertainment industry

The skit maker had sent a personal DM to actress Destiny Etiko’s adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia after she featured in a production

Sabinus simply dropped a comment suggesting that he found the skit hilarious and an elated Chinenye shared a screenshot of their exchange

Just like comedian Sabinus got positive validation from senior colleagues in the industry, the entertainer has started doing the same for junior colleagues.

Just recently, actress Destiny Etiko’s adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, featured in a skit production and shared the video with fans on her Instagram page.

The clip saw Chinenye acting as a lady who had zero interest in the advances of a man towards her.

Interestingly, Sabinus was among the viewers who found the video funny and he wasted no time in sending a personal message to the young lady.

An excited Chinenye shared a screenshot of her brief exchange with Sabinus online while mentioning how much the acknowledgement from him means to her.

beloved_sher said:

"I'm proud of you keep pushing declare you will make it in Jesus Name you are going to be in high demand from all across the Globe the hosts of heaven are coming to your defense."

stelafinsky said:

"keep going girl."

chinemerem2391 said:

"Acting on point, girl be growing so fast. Whenever you want to talk your own part of what happened between you and your momma destiny, we will listen for now well-done girl."

derabenson_ said:

"This girl acts like Destiny ."

morgana_porshce said:

"On a norms assuming she’s still with her adopted mum she wouldn’t be tagging tunde ednut instead Etiko."

Destiny Etiko opens up on strained relationship with adopted daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko opened up about getting hurt and backstabbed by a young lady that she adopted as her daughter.

Etiko claimed that her adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, betrayed her trust and commitment to raising and providing her with a good home.

The actress made the surprising revelation during an Instagram live session and also disclosed that she has adopted another girl.

