As the struggle for the new naira notes intensifies, ace skit maker Cute Abiola seems to have found a way to make Nigerians laugh amidst it all

The comic, on a recent post shared on his page, said he was set to go back to his old trade as a POS agent since they are now making so much money amidst the naira scarcity

Cute Abiola shared a banner with his face on it while attached to an umbrella, the name of the business on the banner was Lawyer Kunle POS Enterprises

A post shared online by popular Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola has gone viral as he reveals his plans to go back to an old business he used to run.

In the viral post, Cute Abiola was sighted standing next to a banner of a POS money agent. The name of the business took up the name of his stage act, Lawyer Kunle enterprises.

Cute Abiola's post is a comic relief amidst the current issues the country is faced with, as the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes persist.

See Cute Abiola's post as he reveals the business he used to do before becoming a skit maker:

Nigerians react to Cute Abiola's post as he reveals what he used to do before becoming a skit maker

@victorosimhen9:

"I go need the new naira notes."

@itz_praise:

"Abeg drop location."

@cashkillzz:

"I feel like leaving this country but anytime I get to the airport I used to asked myself, can Nigeria cope without me..."

@mahma_____:

"You wey dey beg me for #400 cash no mislead people! 1kobo cash u no get!"

@miyonz_exchange:

"Iffa wan withdraw 50k , how much be charges?"

@teslimbaddest:

"Very thoughtful of you."

@massagebylobi:

"Baba abeg I dey find apprenticeship."

@akikalmd:

"This man don know say this business go pick."

@iamyetundebakare:

"E reach to open POS na LAPO never grant my loan request now you don first me open."

@comedian.udeme:

"Drop location abeg."

Cute Abiola posts video as Kwara man builds planes with local items, flies it in viral clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian entertainer, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola aka Cute Abiola had hit the ground running as the special assistant to the Kwara state governor on creative industries.

The humour merchant turned politician recently took to his Instagram page, using his platform to shine a much-needed spotlight on a young and talented Kwara indigene, Aliyu Damilola.

Apparently, Damilola specializes in constructing drones with local materials, and he has improved on the skill over the years.

