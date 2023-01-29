Popular Yoruba monarch Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi the Oluwo of Iwo recently shared a post online that has sparked emotions amongst netizens

The Oluwo of Iwo in his post has shared his two cents about polygamy and homosexuality, as he queries how the former is regarded as a crime and the latter isn't

Oba Akanbi who has been married to multiple women over the course of his reign as the ruler of the ancient Yoruba kingdom Iwo was brutally dragged for his comment about polygamy

Popular controversial Nigerian monarch Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared about polygamy and homosexuality.

The monarch in his viral post slammed the idea that polygamy is seen as a crime, meanwhile, homosexuality is regarded as a human right.

Yoruba monarch, Oluwo of Iwo, stirs reactions online as he talks about polygamy and homosexuality. Photo credit: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

The Oluwo of Iwo further noted that he still finds it baffling how the western world has been able to successfully sell the idea that polygamy is a crime to Africans.

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale then noted that pursuing such ideals as Africans only reduces the black man mentality to nothing but a big joke.

See the post by the Oluwo of Iwo about polygamy and homosexuality that sparked reactions:

See how netizens reacted to the Oluwo of Iwo's post about polygamy and homosexuality

@potrix101:

"They didn’t convince Africans. They are just preaching what they believe because they live by it in their country too."

@feelfreelikeabird247:

"First of all, America never said polygamy was a sin, but rather that it is a crime. Maybe if you understood basic consent and the fact that legal marriage comes with social, legal and economic benefits in developed countries you would understand that there is no basis for comparing homosexuality with polygamy."

@fayafhlies:

"Other Continents are competing in technology and innovation. African men problem na to get as much Toto as possible."

@rolex__ife_adigo_mma:

"My own is that I’m not in party with polygamy. One painkiller is enough for me."

@coziarinze:

"Depends on how life goes, I fit do polygamy."

@mr.geelion:

"Deep! But it's also the same way they tried to sell us the idea that we were created by God to serve the white man. Las las, na white man be the real scam."

@king.evergreen_gadgets:

"Majority of Africans are Muslims. Polygamy isn’t a sin there. It’s only a sin according to Christianity."

@tiaramillz:

"They just want to control world’s population, hence that narrative."

Source: Legit.ng