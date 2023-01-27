Davido’s cousins Sina Rambo and BRed have taken to social media in reaction after their dad was sacked as the governor of Osun by a tribunal ruling

The two took to their respective Instagram pages defending their father while calling out former governor Oyetola

BRed and Sina Rambo’s post stirred mixed reactions on social media with many Nigerians joining them to speak on the matter

Sina Rambo and BRed, the sons of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, have taken to social media in reaction after their father was sacked by a tribunal ruling.

Taking to his Instastory channel, BRed, specifically came after former governor Gboyega Oyetola, while noting that the Osun people do not want him as their leader.

Governor Adeleke's children call out Oyetola. Photo: @sinarambo/@bredhkn/@aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

“The Osun people do not want you sir, please go and rest, you did not do anything for Osun, his post read in part.

In a different slide, the singer pleaded with the former governor not to stress his dad as he (Ademola) wants to fix the state.

Also wading into the matter, Sina Rambo, in an Instastory post submitted that two judgments were delivered at the tribunal, with one in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rambo made it clear that nothing has changed as his father will be heading to the Court of Appeal.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

iby_elemide said:

"Well we Dey wait for Supreme Court. Until then Adeleke is our governor."

glitz_farms said:

"You for just keep it cool there was no need to come out and speak… don’t tell your enemy your next move, just play it silently till you’re victorious…"

badgalci04 said:

"The man is actually a good Governor. He has started working sef. Oyetola kor."

omaghs said:

"That Sina Rambo ex wife go dey jubilate right now, as them nor carry her along..but God pass them..."

suaveskin.co said:

"Period … the people you want to serve said they don’t want you… na by force? ."

sandypreneur said:

"I am not even from Osun state but please Adeleke is our Governor ."

Adeleke reacts as tribunal sacks him as governor osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has vowed to appeal the tribunal ruling which sacked him on Friday, January 27.

The Election Petitions Tribunal nullified the election that produced Adeleke as governor and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from him.

However, Adeleke in his reaction described the ruling as m*iscarriage of justice but urged his supporters to remain calm as he proceeds to the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng