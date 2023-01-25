Controversial Nigerian singer and socialite Charly Boy called out Apostle Johnson Suleman on his unresolved case with Halima Abubakar

Area Fada as Charly Boy is fondly called stated that he does not like getting involved with Nigerian pastors but decided to confront Suleman about his drama with the actress.

In the statement made by Charly Boy, he disclosed that he dreamt that women damaged Johnson’s private part, which sent netizens into a hilarious rage

In the midst of all the drama surrounding Apostle Suleman and Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar, Charly Boy sends a message to the man of God.

The controversial Nigerian socialite took to social media to give a warning to Suleman regarding all the allegations against him and Halima.

Charly Boy warns apostle Johnson Suleman about actress Halima's case Credit: @charlyboy, @apostle_johnson_suleman, @halimaabubakar

Area Fada told the man of God to be careful and watch his ways, with some sprinkles of jokes to pass his message.

In Charly Boy’s words:

"No be say I too like to yab Pastor’s but I know many Nigerian Pastors are either fraudulent, or just scumbags. Dats putting it mildly. But dis one takes the cake. Suleman, u better be carefulooo. I dey dream last night wey some women attacked you cutting off ur pen*s."

Look at Charly Boy’s post below:

Netizens join Charly Boy to call out Apostle Johnson Suleman

@Eberewuz:

"How can different women all be coming for one person? It just can't be a coincidence. And they all have one thing in common. All are actresses."

@Yongcaesar1:

"The girl should please drop names of other men she slept with,it cannot be only one person,oh they are not relevant because?... Drop the names of the other people that got you pregnant, if this pastor doesn't have a name all of these would be no issue, abeg make we look forward."

@NonsoIgbo :

" Not when every year a different woman comes out to accuse him... Before this year go end u go still hear another part."

@VawulencePRO:

"Judge not without having proof, I don't trust the man and I don't trust the woman. I only trust God."

@legit_MT05:

"Wahala make dem no cut hin pen*s o."

@viasgris:

"Women too like miracle service. Deliverance plus anointing.no blame dem."

Halima Abubakar’s bestie says they thought Suleman was into oil and gas, not pastor

Actress Halima Abubakar made more allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The actress’s bestie, Benita, was on an Instagram live video with one of the social media bloggers, where she disclosed what she knew about the relationship between the pastor and the actress.

Benita said that she and Halima had no idea Suleman was a pastor because they assumed he worked in the oil and gas industry.

