Portable has showered praises and accolades on his first wife Bewaji, as he affirmed her position as 'Mama Zeh'

The singer has been in the news following reports that his second wife who just had a kid for him cheated on him

Portable's loved-up video with his first wife has sparked reactions as netizens slammed him for just realising her value

Portable was dealt a huge blow by his second wife after she reportedly cheated on him.

This pushed the singer back to his first wife Bewaji who according to him, has been a real woman since day one.

Portable appreciates first wife after cheating saga Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his page, Portable lovingly teased his shy wife as he maintained her place as 'Mama Zeh' after him.

The singer also urged Bewaji to always take care of him so that other women won't whisk him away.

The Zazu crooner also used the opportunity to show off his living room decorated with different sizes of photo frames.

"ZAzuu Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes doesn’t mean you are poor … Remember you’ve a family to feed not a community to impress IKA Family Zeh Vila @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Kinimah Queen Mama Zeh ❤️ real woman from day one ☝️"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

taiwohassanabdulgafar:

"Which kind POP be this . Abi no be the new house wey u just build dirty like this . Dr Zeh. All these frames for only sitting room. If we enter bedroom nko? "

kaybee_pearl_:

"Na now you no say you go dey appreciate am Abi."

kez_olakunle:

"House con be like Nike art gallery."

gaskia_youngwayne:

"If u don’t know the value of what u have, na till ur eyes see shegay ur eyes go clear u go come value what u have."

mv_chavhairline:

"So you no know this before you go give another person belle? Olorun mu e! Una no Dey ever take what you dish out. You get fine wife like this go carry awo jigini give am belle. Na you pregnant her o! Is your pregnant."

midey231:

"Na now portable Dey appreciate him wife."

iam_onijala:

"Shey zazu dey sell frames ni."

ytkwhitelion:

"Zazuu Go On Gen Ah Beg … No Use Heat Kill That Beautiful Lady."

Portable throws carnival-like naming ceremony for 2nd wife

Portable made his second wife Honey Berry very happy with the kind of lavish party he threw to mark their son's arrival into the world.

Honey Berry shared a clip from the christening on her Instagram story channel and also shared several videos from the party on her page.

Portable's bar was used to receive guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.

