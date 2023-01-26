Controversial singer Portable Zazu has advised his fans and followers to be careful when it comes to women

Portable shared a cryptic post about a woman making promises to a man despite being in a relationship with another

The singer's post has sparked different speculations from his followers as many expressed worry he may soon be served 'breakfast'

Nigerian street pop Portable Zazu has shared a cryptic post which hinted at relationship issues.

Portable took to his Instagram page to advise his fans to fear women as he included a post about a woman who is in a relationship making promises to another man.

Portable says a single woman can't raise a responsible child. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner went on to add that a single woman can't raise a responsible child.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Portable's cryptic post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kjmillionaire:

"It’s your wife turn now let’s hear the gist."

adorable_yetty222:

"Your first wife is the best option… All this babes are here for ur money."

babyblogger__:

"Na that his second wife my mind Dey tell me."

iam_sharpaly:

"Na Same post wa you post baby mama self post…..Wahala Wahala…#Na Baby Mama De Promise another man marriage."

pablo_of_ibadan:

"Take a seat, relax and watch out for the new episode of WAHALA, someone don subscribe already."

official_imole3310:

"If portable can be serve breakfast who are you then wahala kingdom."

9jaconnect:

"Something is about to happen... Zazu no just dey drop epistle if e no get why."

oriade_bigabyte:

"Who else go check portable status. Baba don dey upload beewajiii back to back.Omo mehn , the baby mama don dey talk to one side Bobo. Whathaaaa fuc. Make i rush go check baba mama page."

