Comedian Bovi has shared a throwback picture of him alongside Wizkid, Timaya, among others

Bovi who revealed it was taken in 2013 went on to make some funny claims about his colleagues in the picture

According to the Nigerian comedian, as of 2013, he was already successful but hid the knowledge away from the public

Nigerian funny man Bovi Ugboma simply known as Bovi has stirred funny reactions on social media with a throwback picture of himself with Wizkid, Wande Coal, Godwin, and Timaya.

In a post via his Instagram page, Bovi revealed that the photo was taken in 2013 as he went on to make different funny claims about his colleagues.

Bovi says he was already successful as of 2013. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

According to Bovi, back in 2013, Wizkid was still being taught how to spend his money, Godwin hadn’t bought a car, Wande Coal hadn’t started smoking, and Timaya was still in love with an actress, whose name he withheld.

Bovi, however, bragged about being successful at that time but chose to keep it private.

In his words:

“ 2013 #tbt that time dem still dey tell Wiz how to spend him money. Godwin neva buy moto. Wande neva dey smoke, Timaya dey love actress. Me?, I don made but I been Dey hide am.”

See the post below:

Funny reactions as Bovi shares throwback pics

The comedian's comment has stirred funny reactions from many of his followers and Legit.ng captured some of them, see them below:

godwinaruwayo:

"Make una no mind Bovi oooo....Me wey don dey drive Ford Escape that time ."

toxyberry.eth:

"Which actress Timaya Dey love that time?."

worldwidepaulo:

"Which actress do timaya date na please tell me.

"osasmallz:

"Who be the actress way timaya dey love."

ego_oyiiboo:

"Timaya dey do wetin."

iam_stevenix:

"Wande Coal wey suppose come front to light still go stay back. He almost turn actual coal ."

iam__akeenzy:

"Thank God WC wear chain, I been no first see am ."

ms_kedor:

"Everybody collect Timaya own enter."

mopcomedian:

"the first man that started to code his success."

nurse_canazy:

"I still Dey secondary school Jesus ."

