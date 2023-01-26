Media personality Nedu and his Honest Bunch podcast continue to spark heated discussions online especially as it concerns the sexuality of public figures

Shortly after his claim of most male celebs being ‘fruity’, colleague Denrele Edun boldly came out to embrace the accusation and defined it in his own way

Denrele’s post sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some people calling out Nedu

Top media personality, Nedu, stirred reactions online after another excerpt from his explosive chat on the Honest Bunch podcast made it to social media.

Nedu’s claim of male celebs swinging both ways caught the attention of colleague and fellow media star, Denrele Edun, and he wasted no time in setting the records straight.

Denrele gave a response after Nedu claimed most male celebs are 'fruity'. Photo: @denrenle_edun/@nedu_wazobiafm

Denrele boldly embraced Nedu’s submission of 90% male stars being ‘fruity’ and he proceeded to define the word in his own unique way.

“I am so FRUITY, I'm a FINE-APPLE! And I make a MAN-GO crazy! Such a cute-CUMBER!,” the media personality wrote on Instagram.

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Denrele's post

"My paddy forever .. One man I know with the best heart," Nedu wrote under Denrele's post.

More reactions are below:

avediamond said:

"Derenle no send anybody papa since day one our drama king."

jay_scotch_autos said:

"In case you're lost. The term being "fruity" signifies that someone is part of the LGBTQ+ community. In otherwords..."

l.tobiloba said:

"Fruity kor Smoothie ni. Na this podcast go finally scatter Naija las las. Na that mic cord dem go use hang Nedu when hand touch am."

walenut said:

"Fruity apple we are coming to have a bite frm the apple ."

tharealmontana22 said:

"Periodtttt ❤️ ain’t nothing wrong with a fruity pebble."

fashion88addict said:

"Baba say na l can’tttttt lieeeevvvv wivoutttttt youuuuuuwuuuuu ."

