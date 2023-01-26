Popular OAP Nedu Wazobia has continued to stir up drama in the entertainment industry with his many revelations

During a recent podcast that is currently trending online Nedu made a bold claim about male celebrities

According to Nedu, 90 per cent of them don't do women, however, his hesitation to a question about Don Jazzy has stirred reactions online

The OAP, however, stressed that Nollywood actor Kunle Remi, skit maker Mr Macaroni and himself are exempted as they all love women.

However, when questioned about Don Jazzy, Nedu hesitated for some seconds before stating that the Mavin record label boss and producer liked women.

Nedu's hesitation about Don Jazzy stirs reactions

The OAP's hesitation has caused sparked reactions on social media as some netizens claimed he wasn’t sure about Don Jazzy.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thrift_collector:

"It’s how he paused when she mentioned don jazzy guy why you pause like that?"

unified_wale:

"Everybody must collect from nedu.. a typical example of person wey I tell my secret don dey work for radio station."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"This podcast go scatter this entertainment industry ."

marrzofficial:

"At this point, if you don tell Nedu your secret before, just dey pray ."

lookingforvanessa_:

"Na make we talk say you hate men too abi ? Na lie you just hate women ."

kunlereal:

"Nedu go divide this country before election ."

sharonofficial126:

"But why nedu think when dem say Donjaxzy like woman? Abi he know something "

realkuraye:

"The way he paused at don jazzy is suspect ."

Nedu spills about how some female celebrities make money

Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu while speaking during a podcast shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In his words:

“I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a thresome with somebody I know."

Source: Legit.ng