A man sparked reactions on popular photosharing platform Instagram after he made a comment about billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy

The man in his comment claimed Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu was finer than the Nigerian billionaire heiress

Many of Cuppy’s fans and followers, however, took to her defence as they descended on the man

Some series of pictures of Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy stirred reactions from many of her followers.

While many of Cuppy’s fans gushed about the pictures, a man identified as Mucha_lee took to the comment section to discredit the billionaire daughter’s beauty as he rated Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu above her.

Man claims Portable is finer than Cuppy. Credit: @portablebaeby @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The man wrote:

“To be sincere Zazu fine pass Cuppy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his comment below:

A screenshot of the man's comment. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Fans defend DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Cuppy’s fans criticized the lady for making such a comment. See some of the reactions below:

sugar_berry360:

"@mucha_lee Shey na you wey be like vomit Dey talk."

sugar_berry360:

"@mucha_lee try use the iPhone make you self fine small."

chuchas_mens_closet:

"@mucha_lee but you know you very very handsome i mean the opposite you look like an Aye-aye."

wh0s.isha:

"@mucha_lee rest abeg."

mutiat_awolaja:

"@mucha_lee just dey play."

Cuppy reveals next line of action against those wishing her 'breakfast'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy appeared not to care about what anyone had to say about her love life with boxer Ryan Taylor.

As many of her fans and followers continued to await her relationship crash, Cuppy, who was tired of seeing ‘Breakfast’ in her comment section revealed her next line of action.

According to Cuppy in a post via her Instastory, she would be muting the word ‘breakfast’ from her comment section.

“I am about to mute “breakfast” from my comments because of you bad belle people,” she wrote.

Despite Cuppy's post, a fan still went on to write:

"Cuppy easy o ! This guy fit stil knack you finish then serve you better breakfast!"

Source: Legit.ng