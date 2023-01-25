It's been galore of congratulations in the household of Yoruba actress Kemi Taofeeq, who recently welcomed her first child

The movie producer in a post shared online announced the arrival of her first son, who she revealed would be called, Adefihan

Celebrity colleagues, fans and well-wishers have all taken to Adekemi Taofeeq's page to congratulate and celebrate with her

Many in the social media community have been held agog as they celebrate with Nollywood actress Adekemi Taofeeq, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Akanbi.

The Yoruba movie producer announced the arrival of her bundle of joy with a post on Instagram. Kemi also revealed in her post that her child's name is Adefihan.

Nollywood actress Kemi Taofeeq trends online as congratulations pour in for her on the arrival of her baby boy. Photo credit: @officialadekemitaofeek

Source: Instagram

She made the announcement with a sweet post noting that she made a wish, and God answered by giving her a bundle of joy in Adefihan.

The actress also thanked her husband, for making her a woman. She then went on to thank God for the successful delivery of her child and for bringing so much joy into her life.

See Adekemi Taofeeq's post announcing the birth of her son:

Netizens react as actress Adekemi Taofeeq welcomes her first child

@afeolami:

"Congratulations black beauty and welcome to the world little one…We Insta gram mummies can wait to meet u."

@okoijebu8:

"Fruitful,so shall you be IJMN Amen."

@lo_bah:

"Awwwwn one of my faves congratulations ma'am."

@deebaby_pointer:

"Congratulations Beautiful."

@debbie_shokoya:

"Congratulations On The New Bundle Of Joy Sis❤️ Blessings On Your Household."

@lady_k_beauty_empire5:

"Congratulations ma I tap from ur blessing on me this year I want twins also God of hearing please listen to my plead this morning."

@iam_alesh:

"Congratulations my sugar."

@iamhaleemat_o:

"I knew it God be praised. Congratulations sis."

@realwunmite:

"Congratulations sis God bless ur new bundle of joy."

Actress Adekemi Taofeek gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nollywood actress, Adekemi Taofeek Muyiba, finally found the man after her own heart, and they made it official by getting married.

The movie star shared the good news with colleagues and fans on her social media page. Adekemi posted a series of photos and videos from what was one of the happiest days of her life.

In one of the posts, Adekemi was seen dancing while surrounded by her friends as the female emcee sang and gave her instructions to follow.

Source: Legit.ng