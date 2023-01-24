BBNaija star, Ka3na, recently announced her second pregnancy on social media and it raised mixed comments

The reality show star broke the good news with a series of baby bump photos but some netizens still seemed suspicious

While many of Ka3na’s colleagues congratulated her, other netizens raised questions about the baby bump and asked for more photos

BBNaija star, Ka3na, caused an online buzz after sharing the news of her second pregnancy on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared a series of baby bump photos and revealed that she was with child.

BBNaija's Ka3na's baby bump photos as she expects second child raises questions. Photos: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

According to Ka3na, she had carried her second child in her heart for too long and can’t wait to hold them in her arms. She wrote:

“We Are Pregnant ! @lila_bossbaby ✨✨

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"We’ve Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World❤️

"Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch “YOU”BLOSSOM ”

See the post below:

Nigerians ask questions about Ka3na’s baby bump as she announces 2nd pregnancy

Shortly after the reality show star revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, some netizens congratulated her while others expressed their suspicions. Read some of their comments below:

the_real_amaka:

"Congratulations my darling oooo"

lawv_lyyn:

"The last slide gave u out, you are no pregnant, look at her stomach, there’s an obvious demarcation."

lucy_edith_kiiza:

"The best thing I have seen on the internet today ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

soft_favvy:

"Congratulations but I’m still trying to comprehend something, your tummy was still very flat on 16th of this month , how come you’re heavily pregnant on 24th of this same month?"

dkimberly_dr:

"This aunty That can lie. Why does the pregnancy look fake?"

yet_unday:

"Where’s the belly button? Plus why is the belly showing demarcation in the last slide ? anyway congratulations lady ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

miz.oma:

"Can she snap her bare stomach? I want to check something"

onwuka_precious1:

"Which kind fake belle be this one."

mr.lotanna:

"Why is there a demarcation at the side of her stomach?"

mysafespaceforlife:

"She’s wearing a baby bump."

Yinka Ayefele watches proudly as his triplets sing at their 4th birthday party

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele’s triplet, Rosemary, Raymond and Richard, recently turned a year older.

The triplets clocked four on January 18, 2023, and their parents decided to throw a big party to mark their new age.

Videos from the lovely occasion made the rounds on social media and netizens could not help but gush over the energy from the three little kids.

Source: Legit.ng