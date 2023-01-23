Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele’s triplets, Raymond, Rosemary and Richard, recently clocked four

A big birthday party was thrown to celebrate the little ones and videos from the lovely occasion made the rounds online

The celebrants seemed to want to take after their father’s music career path seeing as they kept collecting the microphone from the musician so that they could sing

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele’s triplet children, Rosemary, Raymond and Richard, recently turned a year older.

The triplets clocked four on January 18, 2023, and their parents decided to throw a big party to mark their new age.

Videos from the lovely occasion made the rounds on social media and netizens could not help but gush over the energy from the three little kids.

Videos trend from gospel singer Yinka Ayefele's triplets' 4th birthday party. Photos: @femolancaster001

In one video, the energetic kids who were rocking matching outfits were seen dancing happily on stage as the live band performed. The lead musician later gave the celebrants the microphone to introduce themselves as their mother watched and smiled proudly.

See the video below:

In another video, the triplets were seen dragging the microphone from the lead singer and showing off their own singing talent.

Each child passed on the microphone to their sibling after having their time with it and they all seemed to enjoy the moment very much.

Their celebrity singer father, Yinka Ayefele, was also seen looking on proudly as his daughter collected the microphone and started to sing one of his songs. Her brothers also had their turn singing another of their dad’s songs and the onlookers seemed to enjoy the lovely display.

See the video below:

See another video from the party below:

Netizens gush over videos from Yinka Ayefele’s triplets’ 4th birthday party

Read what some social media users had to say about the heartwarming videos from the birthday party below:

vexers2022:

"I love Rosemary's Energy Beautiful kids. May God keep you all "

abimnik:

"Happy birthday triplet. God bless you all."

yinda_queen:

"RRR are going places, much more bigger than what their father our mentor had done, Raymond, Richard and Rosemary are Unstoppable!!!"

topsydudu:

"Soooo sweet"

olamilekanjohnson17:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️God bless them all amen ❤ its runs in the blood "

atokefabrics:

"Cuties , you are all blessed nice viewing "

folashadeunlimitedpraise:

"This is so lovely and amazing, bless you papa❤️"

unusual_meg:

"So cute to watch ❤️Happy birthday darlings."

moyo_house_of_beauty:

"I love dis kids dem no dull ,packing der cash."

