Popular Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz is a year older today, January 24

The actress who had been anticipating her husband's big day shared a beautiful video of some of their loved-up moments together

Mercy who shared photos of matching outfit with her husband also gushed over him as she listed everything he has been to her

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe got people emotional after she shared a compiled video of moments shared with her husband Adekaz ahead of his birthday.

Adekaz turns a new age today January 24, and the actress couldn't help but gush over her man as she revealed all that he has been to her.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz turns new age Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy and Adekaz seem very much in love, and the pure joy and love that radiated from her posts makes one forget the rocky start of their marriage.

"Happy birthday in advance to my darling husband @kazimadeoti .... I am blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️To God be the glory "

In the original post to mark his birthday, the actress shared photos where she rocked matching traditional outfits with her lover.

See post below:

"Happy birthday to my friend, my paddy, my ijinle pampam, my Gee, ‘D OWNER ’ @kazimadeoti .Omo Oluabuade, Omo Elemona, Omo Ibironke, Omo Ade Oba, Omo Ayoniyan, Omo Aro Onile .....Have Fun Ade mi, love ya mucho! ❤️❤️❤️"

Nigerians celebrate Adekaz

oyherhonkhey:

"Do you, the world will adjust, this is beautiful, see me laughing all tru"

____joshuamorgan:

"I know say you go don cry tire doing this video cause me sef don dey shed tears Love is indeed a beautiful thing More HAPPINESS in your Home ma’am ❤️"

ririgee_official:

"I’m sorry to say this… You both are perfect together ❤️❤️❤️.. Until a man finds his lost ribs he will never settle…"

wahabasake:

"This love sweet oh happy birthday to him more years and good health more money and long-lasting love till eternity for the both of you amin."

solasobowale:

"Happy birthday Adekaz, May the peace of the Lord be with you and your "

folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday to the owner gan gan ❤️❤️"

edo_celebrities:

"Happy birthday @kazimadeoti wishing you many more years of happiness ❤️"

iamlolaalao:

"Happy birthday to your darling husband ❤️❤️❤️ God bless his new age."

Mercy Aigbe sheds tears as daughter surprises her on birthday

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, got very emotional after her abroad based daughter, Michelle, surprised her on her 45th birthday.

The film star clocked the milestone age on January 1, 2023, and one of the highlights was when Michelle hired a surprise company to make her mother’s day special.

Michelle got balloons, an edible cake, bundles of money among other things. Her mother was all smiles at the surprise then started to shed tears after she read the card attached to the surprise and realised it was from her daughter.

