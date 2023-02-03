Much loved Nigerian artist Portable openly declared what most of his countrymen might find difficult to say

The controversial celebrity unleashed his rage against the outgoing government for them due to the scarcity of fuel and naira

The video of Portable demanding more from the country's president has gone viral on social media, with netizens reacting positively

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has decided to openly address the country’s current crisis in his own way.

The Zazu crooner took to social media to unleash his outburst against the outgoing administration.

In a viral video, Portable boldly singled out the head of state, Buhari, as the main problem behind the fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

According to Portable, the country's president has deprived its citizens of all basic necessities.

The street-pop act delivered his laments in both Yoruba and Nigerian informal broken English.

Nigerians react to Portable's laments

gwillz._:

"Is there still anyone who don’t like Portable??? I doubt."

alhakeemy_001:

"Na u spoil Nigeria portable , na u Dey shout wahala wahala and now the wahala don happen , at this stage make we Dey use our mouth call good thing."

kunle2comic:

"Nah you spoil Nigeria, if dem give you money now you go campaign for them abii you no go campaign for them."

horlamilekan4321:

"Try da reason and da type anything you want to say no be everything be video I wonder how your Snapchat gallery go be."

mr__landlordd:

"Why portable dey shout like grinding machine, na wetin go solve the problem be that."

Source: Legit.ng