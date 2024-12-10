National Transparency Watch (NTW) criticized NNPCL for failing to clarify its sale of low-sulfur fuel oil to Gulf Transport & Trading (GTT) and alleged a lack of transparency

NTW accused NNPCL of potentially swapping exported products with substandard fuel from Eastern Europe

The group alleged that NNPCL’s exports are part of a scheme to mislead Nigerians about refinery operations

The National Transparency Watch (NTW) has raised alarm over the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) export of products from the Port Harcourt Refinery to Gulf Transport & Trading Limited (GTT), a Dubai-based company.

The group alleges a lack of transparency and potential complicity in questionable trading practices.

Group Raises Concerns Over NNPCL Management of P’Harcourt Refinery Export

Demand for Transparency

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, NTW Coordinator Ademola Moses criticized NNPCL for failing to address public concerns 72 hours after admitting to the sale of low sulfur straight run fuel oil (LSSR) to GTT.

“This reluctance to disclose details suggests NNPCL may have something to hide,” Moses remarked.

He questioned the choice of GTT as a trading partner, stating,

“NNPCL’s choice of GTT rings alarm bells, especially given GTT’s involvement in previous controversies, including dealings with contaminated and sanction-tainted Russian oil.”

Allegations of mismanagement

Moses further alleged that the exported products could be swapped with off-spec fuel from Eastern Europe, which reports claim continues to enter Nigeria despite domestic shortages, This Day reported.

He challenged NNPCL to disprove connections between GTT and companies linked to Adisu Aliyu, whom he accused of fronting for NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari.

“We challenge NNPCL to deny that GTT and Polypro Trading, companies set up in Dubai by Adisu Aliyu, are not part of a scheme to deceive Nigerians,” Moses stated.

Accusations of state-supported deceit

The NTW coordinator also claimed the refinery’s exports are part of a larger scheme to mislead the public about the refinery’s operations, Vanguard reported.

“The cargo reportedly taken by GTT is a ploy to make people believe the Port Harcourt refinery is operational, but in reality, it’s just transshipped to Central Europe and sent back to Nigeria,” he alleged.

Moses accused Adisu Aliyu, identified as the owner of Matrix Energy, of spearheading fraudulent fuel blending operations in Malta, using investments in the Port Harcourt Blending Plant as a cover.

PH refinery exports products to Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly refurbished Port Harcourt refinery had begun exporting petroleum products.

The data analysis firm Kepler disclosed that the refinery sold its first cargo to Dubai-based Gulf Transport and Trading Limited.

It also stated that the plant began work at its Coolant Distribution Unit 1, which has a pinning operation of 20,000 barrels daily.

