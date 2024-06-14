Portable's son, Opeyemi, clocks two today, and he is being celebrated not just by his mother but also by her co-wives too

The singer's wife, Bewaji, shared pictures of Ope from his birthday shoot on the Gram and penned a beautiful message to her son.

Portale's other women, Dammy and Bewaji, also posted Opeyemi on their Instagram pages and had nice things to say

Portable is living the dream of many Nigerians. In the middle of his online brouhaha, the street crooner's son, Opeyemi, from his first wife, Bewaji, is a year older today.

Bewaji shared nice pictures of her son on Instagram. Opeyemi looked dashing in the images, and he resembled his father so much.

Bewaji thanks co-wives for celebrating her son, Opeyemi. Credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Given the love shared between Zazu's wife and his other women, they all celebrated Bewaji's son.

His fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, shared a picture of Opeymi via her son Fimihan's IG page, where he celebrated his brother with prayers and sweet words. Another of his girlfriends, Queen Dammy, did same.

Bewaji appreciates Portable's women

Nigerians have gushed over the love shared between Zazu's first wife, Bewaji and the other women in his life.

Queen Dammy and Ashabi Simple got a thank you message from Bewaji for celebrating her son.

Bewaji wrote:

"Thank you so much, I appreciate it." and "Thank you mine" respectively.

See Ashabi's post here:

Below is also Portable's girlfriend, Queen Dammy's message to Opeymi on his second birthday.

How netizens reacted to Opeyemi's birthday wishes

Below are some reactions from lovers of Portable and Bewaji:

@tokesmiles:

"What I love to see. My Queen you re doing well."

@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

"Thank you mine."

@ regina_bernard_:

"Happy birthday to you sweetie more years to celebrate in good health."

@bigbrotherclubhouse

"This is how it should be. Mutual respect. Not unnecessary drama and competition. Happy Birthday little boy. God will continue to bless you."

@akoicasting:

"This baby con resemble my mentor samlarry."

