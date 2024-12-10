Nigeria's aviation history began in the early 20th century with the establishment of the first aerodrome in Kano in 1920 and later in Lagos

Nigeria's aviation history traces back to the early 20th century, beginning with the construction of the first aerodrome in Kano in 1920, followed by another in Lagos.

By 1935, Lagos International Airport, now known as Murtala Muhammed International Airport, had opened, serving as a crucial stopover for European flights.

Tracing Nigeria’s Aviation History: From First Aerodrome in Kano to International Airport in Lagos

The first commercial flight arrived in Nigeria in 1925, primarily catering to colonial officials and expatriates.

Post-Independence Airport Development

Following Nigeria's independence, the government made significant investments in airport development to meet the growing population's needs.

Murtala Muhammed Airport emerged as the primary international hub. During the 1970s and 1980s, airports in cities such as Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu were expanded to accommodate larger aircraft and increasing passenger numbers.

Modernization Efforts

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nigeria undertook efforts to modernize its airports, focusing on upgrading terminals, runways, and air traffic systems.

The government also considered privatizing certain airport services to boost efficiency and handle the rise in air travel demand.

Current State of Aviation

Today, Nigeria boasts 27 international and domestic airports, predominantly managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Kano serve as key travel hubs, while smaller regional airports ensure connectivity across the country.

Despite challenges such as poor infrastructure and security concerns, ongoing modernization projects, including new terminals and upgrades, promise a brighter future for Nigeria's aviation industry.

Airport in Nigeria Set To Begin Full Operation

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will reportedly commence full flight operations in January 2025.

The facility, based in Maiduguri, will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's North East Zone.

