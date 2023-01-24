Comic actor Charles Okocha has finally been discharged from the hospital after surviving a ghastly motor accident some days ago

The actor shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he bounced out of the hospital alongside friends who came to pick him up

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded his comment section with goodwill messages

Nollywood comic star Charles Okocha is back to his funny mode to the delight of his fans and colleagues in the industry.

The movie star was finally discharged from the hospital days after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

Charles Okocha discharged from hospital. Photo: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

An excited Okocha was filmed preparing to leave his hospital ward and in his usual fashion, he dropped some hilarious words as friends who came to pick him up recorded.

“We don’t die, we multiply,” the actor hilariously said as he bounced out of the room and made his exit from the hospital.

Check out a video below:

Social media users react

ebere_chim said:

"Baba don well, time to deal with jazy for not paying visitation in the hospital ."

frank_talent_ said:

"We don't down we multiply, all we do is coming to look more flesh in hospital ."

tooomuchofficial said:

"Thank God !!! ❤️❤️ atleast Jay z go know say you don Dey alright ."

ifeanyi_oiigas said:

"Sorry bro I called Jay-Z to inform him what happened to you but Jay-Z said he doesn’t know you. You’ve been lying all this bro."

chigozie_ehim1 said:

"Bless up Charles. You work so hard bro. God got you. Much love from Germany. @charles_okocha."

ayo_classical said:

"Thank God for life and quick recovery …. We still Asssssaaaa."

Charles Okocha trembles in fear during flight turbulence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Okocha humoured his followers with a video of him losing his cool on board a plane during flight turbulence.

Okocha appeared scared as he repeatedly did the cross sign as the only thing on his mind was his kids.

Fans and colleagues of the actor found his reaction hilarious and many took to the comment section to make fun of him.

Source: Legit.ng