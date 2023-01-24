Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer is willing to go to any length to please her man and philanthropist Olakunle Church

Rosy Meurer shared a video of her pounding yam, including her man’s facial reaction to her kitchen skill

Many of the actress’ fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to applaud her, with some casting shades at Churchill’s ex-wife Tonto Dikeh

Popular actress Rosy Meurer and her Olakunle Churchill are making many singles consider marriage following their recent show of love.

This comes as Rosy took to her Instagram page to share a video of her pounding yams and preparing a local delicacy for her hubby as she revealed there was nothing she would not learn to please him.

Rosy Meurer prepares a local delicacy for her husband Olakunle Church. Credit: @rosymeurer

Rosy also shared Olakunle’s reaction when he tasted the local delicacy she took time to prepare for him.

Sharing the video, she added a caption that read:

“Better pounded yam and Ofe nsala soup for Oko mi ❤️ Nothing wey I no go learn to please this man ”

See the video below:

Fans hail Rosy Meurer

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

king_henry35:

"When a woman loves you from their heart she ready to do everything for you."

audu_flozy:

"People hyping her i the comment section are not serious, if you wants to treat her husband well she should take it off social media, who is she peppering? Abeg over sabi people, when we don’t know what is happening inside here house."

omoyemeh_special:

"Better wife wey no the value of her man, Weldon ."

amorhafavour

"I no fit learn pounded yam sha. Nice one ."

yettyluv001:

"Seh u wont come and teach my this soup make I take they please my own too?"

ojiebillion:

"Correct woman....You get sister wey single."

igieborstty:

"Hey God. Some people dey smoke igbo right now."

everthinghopcy:

"Man wey Tonto say no good , another woman Dey enjoy am so."

