Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has recently set tongues rolling with a response she gave her son, who asked her for a younger brother

The movie star, who is already a mother of four, three girls and a boy, couldn't help but repel the idea of having another child when her son suggested it

Mercy Johnson had her last child in 2020, a baby girl, her fourth child with popular Edo state wealthy businessman Prince Okojie

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently sparked an emotional outburst amongst her fans within the online community with her reaction to having another child.

The screen goddess had revealed in a post on her page that her only son Henry Okojie had been asking her to give birth to a younger brother so he could have a play friend.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has stirred reactions online with the response she gave her son, who asked her for a younger brother. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

However, the curvy actress isn't buying into the idea, as she shared how she shut down the thought.

Mercy Johnson, in a short video clip shared on her page, noted that she would rather go blind than having another child at the moment.

Watch the video clip of Mercy Johnson responding to her son's request:

See some of the comments Mercy Johnson's post about having another child stirred online:

@tontolet:

"Nne should we tell baby Henry that when you were younger, you wanted 10kids?? Pls give him what he want."

@enteehair__naomi_tomo:

"They always do that. Even my daughter asking everyday for a baby sister. I told her when she gives birth to her own daughter she’ll have a baby sister but for now I’m her sister and friend."

@enibellastores:

"What if God come dash her another girl, speaking from my mum's experience."

@icon_flow:

"Henry don tire for girls surrounding him Na Biko drop one more I will join you in taking care of him it gonna be a pleasure."

@caramel_anni:

"Shock him, give Henry two instead of one sef."

@tamarachilanga9:

"Ask and you shall be given ❤️he asked."

