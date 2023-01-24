To many people, Nigerian singer Portable might still need to be refined so as to meet up to society's standard

A throwback video of the singer, however, suggests that he has been like that even before he broke into the limelight

Portable in the video looked different as he appeared smaller, younger, and without his signature rainbow hair

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has said a couple of times, that his personality is how he has always been, and he sees no need to change.

An old video of the singer sighted online confirms that even before Portable became the Zazu crooner, he has always been the way fans know him.

Portable's photo from way back surfaces. Photo credit: @portablebaybe/@massmediaforum

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the singer looked younger and skinny, but with visible tattoos on his body except for his face.

Instead of his signature colourful hair, Portable sported dreads and accessorized his neck and fingers with rings and a chain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer dropped his slangs in a playful manner as he entertained the people around just as he does now that he is richer and popular.

Reactions to Portable's video

kaykahy:

"Portable don fat, if naso im be before."

boy_dwan:

"Werey still dey body like zlatan then."

hiwayne_bollaboy:

" wahala wahala."

Fans congratulate Portable as he shows off final look of his restaurant and bar

Congratulations poured in for Nigerian singer Portable after he showed the finished work on his Odogwu restaurant and bar.

The singer in a video on his Instagram page gave fans a glimpse of his latest business venture.

The walls of the spacious arena boast of several paintings of the singer and some of his favourite slangs.

The interior of the bar also has more paintings of Portable, Zeh Nation inscriptions and even the name of popular socialite Obi Cubana.

The business place was the venue Portable used to host guests and loved ones for his second wife's naming ceremony.

Seyi Vibez surprises official producer with new Benz

Meanwhile, fast-rising star Seyi Vibez got his official producer Modra a new Benz as a sign of appreciation for loyalty and dedication.

The video of the moment Modra was presented with his new luxurious ride went viral on social media.

Modra struggled to contain his excitement and had his hand over his mouth before moving to a corner to collect himself.

The producer worked on Vibez's Billion Dollar Baby album, which is a huge success according to fans.

Source: Legit.ng