Nigerian singer Portable has found a profitable venture to throw his money into and his fans have congratulated him

The singer in a post on his Instagram page officially announced and showed off his new restaurant and bar

The business place was the venue Portable used to host guests and loved ones for his second wife's naming ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer Portable as he recently showed the finished work on his Odogwu restaurant and bar.

The singer in a video on his Instagram page gave fans a glimpse of his latest business venture.

Fans congratulate Portable as he opens a restaurant Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The walls of the spacious arena boast several paintings of the singer and some of his favourite slangs.

The interior of the bar also has more paintings of Portable, Zeh Nation inscriptions and even the name of popular socialite Obi Cubana.

"ZAzuu Akoi ODOWGU Bar @odogwu_bitters @obi_cubana"

Nigerians congratulate Portable

djopdot_iloveyou:

"Congratulations my bro ❤️ more wins ❤️"

deejayneptune:

"Congratulations "

murainoabokii:

"CONGRATULATIONS Amuludun ❤️more more more❤️"

ogidan_topman:

"Congratulations bro"

brainiac_og:

"You try on this Werey Olorin more blessings❤️"

theshowboitime:

"Congrats bro, I’m inspired."

theonlyimmam:

"My new chilling spot hope the place dey google map ??"

wisdombusybrain:

"Wetin konsain Portable with Quilox and DNA, Congratulations jare Okikiola."

chinyerestella_:

"Best place for relaxation ❤️❤️❤️"

iam__seriki:

"You suppose arrest that painter wey draw you for walle cun be like say u dey cry"

reuben_godtitb:

"Congratulations nice investment ❤️"

sanseberry22:

" hope una still dey laugh am???????????"

richeforever44:

"The kind fight wey go dey sup for here only God go help because the CEO na senior fighter "

Portable throws carnival-like naming ceremony for 2nd wife

Portable made his second wife Honey Berry very happy with the kind of lavish party he threw to mark their son's arrival into the world.

Honey Berry shared a clip from the christening on her Instagram story channel and also shared several videos from the party on her page.

Portable's bar was used to receive guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.

As expected, music rented the air, with people happily singing along, there was enough to eat and drink as well.

Source: Legit.ng