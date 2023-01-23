Singer Skiibii’s manager has released a statement clearing the air over what transpired between him and ex-lover, Dorcas Shola Fapson, during a trip to Zanzibar

The statement comes shortly after the actress granted an interview where she insinuated that the Baddest Boy hitmaker stole from her

According to Skiibiii’s management, the villa they were lodged in got robbed and Skiibii made sure to replace her stolen phone once they returned to Lagos

More drama continues to unfold between estranged celebrity lovers, Dorcas Shola Fapson and music star, Skiibii.

The Baddest Boy crooner’s manager has now released a statement on social media countering insinuations made by the actress during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Skiibii's management released a statement in response to Ms DSF's claim. Photo: @skiibii/@ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

Fapson during the controversial interview had insinuated that the singer stole from her while they were both on a trip to Zanzibar.

The newly released statement disclosed that Fapson paid for the trip as a birthday gift to Skiibii since she wasn’t going to be around on his actual birthday.

Unfortunately, the villa they were lodged in and surrounding villas got robbed, with the thieves carting off with valuables.

According to the statement, apart from Fapson’s missing items, Skiibii also lost expensive jewellery to the thieves, and they proceeded to report the matter to the police in Tanzania.

The management made it clear that Skiibiii replaced Fapson’s stolen phone upon their return to Lagos, and he didn’t bother replacing her laptop since the one he bought for her prior was taken on the trip and stolen.

Read the full statement below:

Netizens react to Skiibii's management's response

sheikhayates said:

"The wahala is just starting now because this girl will unleash the dragon now."

dlyte_stores said:

"Low key the guy will be regretting why he entered the relationship."

osikeljoel said:

"Know the kind of woman you date. No be the one wey know as e happen but go twist matter just to destroy you. But sha it goes either ways."

ciciteewhy said:

"This one hit skibi, e reply.. nice."

search4autos said:

"But why she no talk the part say them buy her phone and MacBook na only bad side them dey talk ooo since cus I kon dey wonder so the boy no good for anything since na only bad bad things d boy do the girl lolz."

tosinadekunz said:

"You are writing an “official” press release but referring to someone as an “estranged lover” makes zero sense."

Dorcas Shola Fapson shades Skiibii as he cops new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dorcas Shola Fapson got the internet buzzing with a comment she made about her ex-lover Skiibii.

Fapson's comment came after Skiibii acquired a new car, a Mercedes Benz Maybach, and took to his social media page to share clips of the new ride.

The MTV Shuga actress, in reaction to the feat, took to social media and noted during a conversation with a netizen that the car could be audio and an orchestrated lie.

Source: Legit.ng