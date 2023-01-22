Popular Nigerian DJ Shola Fapson has shed more light on her trip to Zanzibar with her former lover

Shola Fapson shared how her ex-lover robbed her of her valuables during the vacation in the Zanzibar

Her recent statement comes after the end of her relationship with popular singer Skiibii back in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian actress and Disc Jockey, Dorcas Shola Fapson also known as DSF in a latest interview has revealed how her ex drugged and robbed her of her valuables in Zanzibar.

Dorcas made this known in a chat with media personality Chude. The actress spoke on how she paid for her ex-lover and his manager’s trip from Nigeria to Zanzibar.

Shola Fapson says she was robbed in Zanzibar. Credit: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

An extract from her statement read:

“So that night we were drinking. I remember specifically he gave me a drink, I drank it. And then I passed out somehow.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

I woke up in the bed. So I woke up to check around for my phone, I didn’t see my phone. And normally I have my phone under my pillow. So I got up, and he’s next to me, and I’m like “do you have my phone?” cuz sometimes he has my phone, he has the password to my phone. So I’m like “do you have my phone?”, he’s like “no he doesn’t”. Bear in mind, this is the first day we got there right? I get up and my suitcase is out of where I left it. Everywhere is scattered. My laptop is gone. My phones are gone. My Rolex is gone.”

She, however, refused to mention singer Skiibii, who was previously in a relationship.

Recall that Skiibii and Dorcas’ relationship went public in July 2022 when she posted romantic photos of them but it was short-lived as it crashed that same year.

See the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

tunde_praise:

"What!! Now this is deep."

official_ebuk:

"Why are you still protecting someone that stole from you and hurt you so much, they should feel the pIn too, dammnn, you really liked this person."

aii_kae:

"Oh shoot! This is mindbogglig. The worst pain is the one from someone you really do love.."

ibkdtvgirl:

"Waoooo really this is deep why protecting him thou."

chefbraakman:

"This is crazy o!"

DSF shades ex-lover after he bought a new car

Legit.ng reported that Dorcas Shola Fapson got people talking online with a comment she shared on a blog about her ex-lover, Skiibii.

DSF, who had called out Skiibii in the past after their relationship crashed, slammed the singer as broke, poor and living a fake life.

However, the Skiibii took to social media to flaunt a new car that he had just acquired, a Mercedes Benz Maybach series.

In reaction to this achievement, Dorcas took to social media to hint that the singer was lying about acquiring the new whip.

Source: Legit.ng