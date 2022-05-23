Nollywood actress and comedian Chigul trended on social media owing to her not so good performance on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire show

The TV game show hosted by Frank Edoho saw Chigul on the hot seat to help a foundation win some money

While the foundation ended up winning N250,000, Chigul is being dragged online over jokes she made on the show, which many considered not funny and unnecessary

In the long run, the foundation went home with N250,000.

In the aftermath of the show, many Nigerians took to Twitter to drag the actress for what was termed as unnecessary jokes she tried to crack during the show.

The TV show hosted by Frank Edoho saw Chigul on the hot seat as she was there to assist a foundation to win some money.

Chigul on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire game show. Credit: @theonlychigul @millionaire9ja

Source: Instagram

In the long run, the foundation went home with N250,000.

In the aftermath of the show, many Nigerians took to Twitter to drag the actress for what was termed as unnecessary jokes she tried to crack during the show.

Others pointed out that she talked too much and didn't read the signs from Frank when she was on the hot seat.

See the video:

See reactions below:

More internet users react

Legit.ng captured some other reactions, see them below:

anu.anibaba:

"Ehya and I like Chigurl. What if that's how that show was scripted? Y'all trust in Media too much.."

vivilantedanvici:

"I watched it last night i cant help but say she talks too much haaa she wasn't even funny."

ebijossy:

"Outside talking too much. She need to learn how not to mix business with comedy pleasure because at that time the goal was to win and not these talking and singing."

Chigul slams young men trying to woo her

Chigul took to social media to call out the young men coming to her on Instagram to ask her out. She warned them to stay away from her.

According to her, the men coming to her should go back to their online classes instead of trying to woo her. She joked that some of them would call her baby instead of addressing her as mommy.

Chigul noted that she would not mind if she is just four or five years older but twenty and ten is something she cannot do. She said she would like to be approached by people who are the same age as her.

