Popular Nigerian influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah known as Papaya Ex has been called out by some American drag queens

The original creator of the look which inspired her black and white ensemble rocked for her birthday shoot shared proof

Other content creators have also called out the influencer for copying their designs as well

Papaya Ex got social media users buzzing with reactions after an American drag queen called her out for theft of intellectual property without giving credit.

Photos of Papaya and the drag queens. Credit: @papaya_ex, @sminty

Source: Instagram

Recall she had celebrated her birthday with some creative photos.

In the snaps, she is dressed in a white and black mini dress with furry shoulders and long gloves.

In one of the photos, she is seen in what looks like a life-size glass.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Only recently. an American drag queen identified as Sminty on Twitter took to the platform to call out Papaya for stealing their design and even going as far as photoshopping herself into the glass used by Sminty.

Sminty revealed that after numerous comments forced her to close her comment section, she eventually gave credit to Sminty in her caption.

See tweet below:

Another design she copied

Two other public figures, another drag Queen, Dahlia Sin and songwriter, Archie George, also alluded and agreed that this wasn’t the first of such from the influencer.

Social media users react after Papaya Ex was called out

vivian.8649:

"Give credit..it's not that hard "

hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Blame her stylist abeg. She might not even know about any of these original looks."

gbolabogibbs_:

"Stylists you guys are more professional than these influencers . When they insult your work because of the influencer , you end up looking bad . They said your years of hard work is a cheap copy, a counterfeit , a fraud , no effort . Please protect yourselves. Insist on credit or don’t accept the reference . Create your own too and insist."

amynarh1:

"She did it better than the original sef."

acupofpeacefulmind_:

"Good for her and brand since she is getting know outside naija."

