The drama between social media influencer Mr Jollof and music star Wizkid continues to wax stronger

Wizkid responded again hours after Jollof heavily lampooned him in videos shared online and called him out over an unredeemed N10m promise

The MIL singer in a Snapchat post submitted that age doesn’t guarantee being smart as he knows a lot of grown stupid people

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid doesn’t seem to be letting up amid his ongoing fracas with social media influencer and senior colleague, Mr Jollof.

The singer took to his Snapchat page with yet another heavy and indirect shade at Mr Jollof who has been dragging him online.

Singer Wizkid roars hours after Mr Jollof dragged him for filth. Photo: @wizkid/@mr.jollof

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Jollof lampooned the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner for taking a swipe at his family and also accused Wizkid of failing to redeem a N10m promise to him.

Well, in his recent Snapchat post, Wizkid submitted that age doesn’t guarantee smartness in people.

The singer pressed further and stated that he knows a lot of “stupid grown people”.

See post below:

Social media users react

adorable_barbiiee said:

"stray bullet don hit jollof rice again for where him dey now dey smoke and drink him Heineken."

__kofoworola_ said:

"Mr jollof go soon buy 2gb he go con reply now ."

janesonny15 said:

"Mehn.... Big Wiz quietness has been taken for granted oo.... This man is giving it woto woto o."

king_emii_ said:

"Ohhh my God why wizy go talk again mr jellof go talk till 2025 watch out."

lucy_ng2 said:

"Shebi wizkid been stop to Dey talk talk , Weti come Dey happen lately. ."

oluwakemi._o said:

"Wizzy the table shaker."

nnenna_aldo said:

"Is it Mr jollof that is turning wizkid into a motivational speaker⁉️ mr jollof used this opportunity to yab wizkid because he is lowkey pained wizkid never rated him, and now wizkid is actually giving him attention and dropping soft subs to look like he isn’t pained."

Wizkid's bodyguard trolls Mr Jollof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid's bodyguard, Roy Obinna, took a swipe at social media influencer, Mr Jollof.

Obinna in an Instagram post made fun of the Delta comedian for seeking financial assistance from Wizkid.

"Lean on me no mean say make you choke m. Normally too much beggi beggi no good sha. The only entitlement guaranteed should be the fruits of one’s own labour," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng