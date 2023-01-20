Just when Nigerians thought the heated exchange between Wizkid and Mr Jollof was over, the musician's bodyguard, Roy Obinna, lit another fire.

Wizkid’s bodyguard took to social media to launch a shade that directly hits the Delta State comedian

Wizkid FC and netizens following the entire episode take to social media to express their reactions to the turn of events

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It's a season of shades as Wizkid's army come out in force against the Delta state comedian who claimed Wizkid was trying to capitalise on Davido's popularity with their upcoming music tour.

First, it was the More Love, Less Ego singer’s associate, Uyi Godson, who came for Mr Jollof and tagged the comedian as the new "Kanye West".

Wizkid’s bodyguard Roy, throws shade at Mr Jollof Credit: @wizkidayo @royofdestiny, @mrjillof

Source: Instagram

The second person in line now is the musician’s bodyguard, Roy Obinna, who recently left a statement on his Instagram that dances like a troll against the Delta State comedian.

In Wizkid’s bodyguard’s words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Lean on me no mean say make you choke m. normally too beggi beggi no good sha. The only entitlement guaranteed s should be the fruits of one’s own labour."

Look at Wizkid’s bodyguard’s post

This is what netizens have to say about Wizkid’s bodyguard’s statement

zhi_amaka:

"Keep serving this Jollof, hot-hot!!!!"

chiamakaethels:

"Jollof that serves u right. Cos u too beg no be the same begging make u Dey support APC?"

barbara_stands:

Person say avoid see finish e get why but una take am as skit. Oya see now. Otondo don dey talk to una anyhow.

_diinno_:

"More love, less ego... thought that's what he is preaching??"

joycejay:

"Jollof don buy market. "

her_majesty_elislily:

"Jollof rice don buy market."

drizzycrown:

"This is what you get when you don’t have shame and self respect."

muizcar___:

"Mr Jollof rice go apologize Las Las cause na KING WIZZY him won Dey use chase clout as all presidential candidates no give ham room for beggi beggi."

official_rebirth1:

"Una wan pursue jollof comot from social media."

Mr Jollof shares how Wizkid failed to redeem N10m promise

Controversial social media influencer, Mr Jollof, ‘knocked’ heavily on music star, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, in a rant video shared on Instagram.

The drama started after Jollof took to Instagram to shade the singer following his announcement of a joint tour with a colleague, Davido.

In his response video, Mr Jollof addressed Wizkid by his real name and stressed that he has never received any assistance from the singer.

Source: Legit.ng