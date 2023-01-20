Popular comedian, Helen Paul, recently brought the attention of others to Google’s result on the owner of Nigeria

In the post, the Google search revealed that billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, owns the whole West African country

Taking to her social media page, the comedian shared a screenshot of the result and her interesting reaction to it

Fans react as Google search shows Aliko Dangote is the owner of Nigeria. Photos: @itshelenpaul, @batundepictures

After sharing the screenshot of the Google result, Helen took to her caption to react to the discovery.

The comedian did not seem to be laughing as she explained her observations about ‘the owner’ of Nigeria.

She wrote:

“Who is the owner of Nigeria on Google?

The owner doesn't post much on the social media.

The owner is always giving us gentle smile.

The owner does not drag on social media.

The owner doesn't post family & friends on social media. Oh..... What A owner ”

See her post below:

Fans show concern as Google displays Aliko Dangote as the owner of Nigeria

Shortly after the comedian shared the Google discovery online, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react.

bibianaasiemo:

"I actually checked Google when I saw this post and Google gave me same answer. So he really owns Nigeria?"

odun.akala:

"This is one of the disadvantages of monopoly in business its gives to much power. And now he has build refinery. Building "Generational wealth" in the mist of so call smart and intelligent people. I pity my homeland "

oluwaloni_titi:

"I thought it was a joke then I went to check myself. They for done tell us since nah."

adestitoali:

"Very correct ooo"

w_filmz_pictures_:

"Check well they’re right everything we buy in the market he owns all basically all he made sure ibeto cement is out of the market just for him to remain sugar etc he owns the dammmmm country respectively."

dada.taiwo2:

"Same is applicable to Ghana. Search the owner of Ghana on Google. Almost all the countries in the world when searched on Google you are going to get the richest in that country."

wiz__wisdom:

"Na everybody get Nigeria "

collins_hierarchy:

"But what does this mean."

